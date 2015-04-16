Deutsche Annington shares placed at 30.85 eur-source

LONDON/FRANKFURT, April 16 (Reuters) - The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has sold its remaining stake in German property group Deutsche Annington for 30.85 euros per share, a source familiar with the deal said on Thursday.

The 6.6 percent stake had been offered in a price range of 30.80 to 31.79 euros and Bank of America acted as sole bookrunner. ADIA reaped 725 million euros ($772 million) from the placement. ($1 = 0.9387 euros) (Reporting by Freya Berry and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)