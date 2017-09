July 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Annington Immobilien SE : * Says FFO 1 up 26 % compared with the previous six months to EUR 130.3 million * Says earnings forecast for 2014 revised upwards * Says guidance increased: FFO 1 will rise to EUR 275-285 million * Says guides for attractive dividend again of around 70 % of FFO 1 Source text for Eikon: