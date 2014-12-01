MOVES-Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management hires Roger Bootz from UBS

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management, part of Deutsche Bank AG, appointed Roger Bootz from UBS AG as head of public distribution of passive investment products.

Bootz, whose appointment is effective Dec. 1, was UBS’s head of ETF capital markets Europe and held other distribution roles.

At Deutsche, Bootz will be responsible for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Bootz will be based in Frankfurt and will report to Simon Klein, head of ETP & institutional mandates sales, EMEA and Asia. (Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru)