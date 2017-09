Oct 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management (Deutsche AWM), a unit of Deutsche Bank AG, appointed Hilary Aldridge and Alex Sloane equity market investment specialists in its UK active asset management business.

Aldridge joins from Barclays Global Investments Solutions, where she was most recently a fund-of-fund manager.

Sloane was previously an equities analyst specializing in food producers at Societe Generale in London.