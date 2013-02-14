FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bahn sues Bombardier over regional train issues
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 14, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bahn sues Bombardier over regional train issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn AG has launched two lawsuits against Canadian trainmaker Bombardier over problems with its regional and city trains, a spokesman for the German rail operator said on Thursday.

Industry sources said Deutsche Bahn was seeking damages in the hundreds of millions of euros, while German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported it was seeking 160 million euros ($213.46 million).

The paper reported that one of the suits, filed with a court in Berlin, related to problems with trains’ tilting technology, while the other suit, filed in Munich, was due to issues with brakes.

The Deutsche Bahn spokesman declined to comment further. A Bombardier spokesman said he was unable to comment because of “ongoing negotiations”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.