Deutsche Bahn plans thousands of job cuts in overhaul-sources

BERLIN, Oct 8 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has plans to introduce radical savings measures, including cutting thousands of jobs, especially in its freight business, sources familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

According to the plans about 5,000 jobs could go in the freight division alone.

The state-owned company is working with consultancy McKinsey on the plans which are due to be finished by December and agreed by the supervisory board.

Deutsche Bahn declined to confirm the plans.

“These are ideas that are at a working level and have in no way been agreed with the board, so we will not comment,” said a spokesman.

Deutsche Bahn’s operating profit fell almost six percent to 2.1 billion euros last year. (Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by David Stamp)