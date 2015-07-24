FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bahn first-half profits to drop 18 pct - sources
July 24, 2015 / 1:29 PM / 2 years ago

Deutsche Bahn first-half profits to drop 18 pct - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN, July 24 (Reuters) - Profits before interest and tax at state-backed German rail operator Deutsche Bahn fell by 18 percent to 890 million euros ($973.57 million) in the first half, company sources who have seen the figures told Reuters on Friday.

That was down from first-half profits of just under 1.1 billion euros in 2014, the sources said. First-half turnover rose slightly to 20 billion euros, they said.

Deutsche Bahn will publish its first-half results on Tuesday, according to the sources.

The sources told Reuters that earnings were not only down on year-on-year terms but also below the group’s internal forecasts in every sector of its business except its rail network.

Deutsche Bahn had lowered its profit target for 2015 after a strike that caused nationwide disruption weighed on earnings in the first five months of the year, according to company documents seen by Reuters last month.

These documents showed Deutsche Bahn had trimmed its full-year main profit target to 2.0 billion euros from 2.2 billion previously. Company executives had recently told Reuters the full year results could be as low as 1.7 billion euros.

Deutsche Bahn has a logistics division for international air and ocean freight plus European land transport. The German government had planned to sell a minority stake in Deutsche Bahn about eight years ago but cancelled that when the global financial crisis hit in 2008. ($1 = 0.9142 euros) (Reporting by Markus Wacket; writing by Erik Kirschbaum. Editing by Jane Merriman)

