Deutsche Bahn files $729 million claim in rail cartel row -court
December 20, 2012 / 10:01 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bahn files $729 million claim in rail cartel row -court

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has filed a 550 million euro ($729.3 million) claim for damages from track suppliers that have been fined for price-fixing, a court in Frankfurt said.

In July the German cartel office fined four companies - ThyssenKrupp, two units of Voestalpine and Vossloh - a combined 124.5 million euros ($165 million) for price-fixing, and said it was investigating others.

Having said at the time it planned to seek at least 100 million euros in damages from the cartel members Deutsche Bahn said on Thursday it had since tried to reach an out-of-court agreement but some parties had broken off talks.

$1 = 0.7542 euros Reporting by Matthias Inverardi

