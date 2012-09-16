FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bahn seeks Thyssen cartel clarity -paper
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 16, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bahn seeks Thyssen cartel clarity -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bahn Chief Executive Ruediger Grube has demanded that Thyssenkrupp provide information about its role in a rail track cartel within the next two weeks, German weekly newspaper Bild am Sonntag said.

Germany’s cartel office fined four rail suppliers 124.5 million euros ($163.69 million) in July for price-fixing. The decision included a 103 million euros penalty for ThyssenKrupp, and prompted Deutsche Bahn to say it will sue the cartel for damages.

“The flow of information has been tough in the past, we have asked Thyssen to provide information within the next 14 days,” Grube told Bild am Sonntag.

Representatives from Thyssen and Deutsche Bahn are set to meet next week, Bild Am Sonntag further said. ($1 = 0.7606 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.