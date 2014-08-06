FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Deutsche Balaton reports preliminary H1 IFRS net income of about EUR 0.4 mln
#Financials
August 6, 2014 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Deutsche Balaton reports preliminary H1 IFRS net income of about EUR 0.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Balaton AG : * Says preliminary H1 ifrs net income of about 0.4 million euros (previous

year: 36.1 million euros) * Says preliminary H1 consolidated revenues for H1 52.9 million euros

(prior-year period. approximately 51.2 million euro) * Says sees positive result for FY 2014, although significantly lower than in

previous year * Says decided to further buy back up to 250,000 of its own shares * Says buy-back will be issued at purchase price of EUR 12.00 per no-par value

bearer shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
