AMSTERDAM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank and Dutch pension fund ABP have reached a settlement over mortgage-backed securities the German bank sold to ABP, ending legal procedures between the two organisations, ABP said on Thursday.

It was ABP’s third settlement with other companies giving it financial compensation for securities bought in 2006 and 2007, ABP said in a statement. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger, editing by Thomas Escritt)