FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank's Ackermann not looking for more jobs
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 18, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 6 years ago

Deutsche Bank's Ackermann not looking for more jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 18 (Reuters) - Outgoing Deutsche Bank chief executive Josef Ackermann said he had no plans for further jobs besides several prominent European-based board seats such as Swedish family-run Investor and German group Siemens.

“No. But I will remain active on the boards of Shell , Siemens, and Sweden’s Wallenberg family’s Investor,” Sonntagsblick quoted Ackermann saying when asked whether he would accept other mandates when he returns to Switzerland after retiring from Deutsche Bank in May.

Bankers in Zurich have suggested Swiss-born Ackermann might take a role at Credit Suisse where he began his career before falling out with Rainer E. Gut, then head of the Swiss bank. Neither Credit Suisse nor Ackermann have ever commented on the speculation. (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Dan Lalor)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.