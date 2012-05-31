Deutsche Bank presents new co-CEO model at AGM

FRANKFURT, May 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank presents its new leadership duo to shareholders at the annual general meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday amid calls by industry chiefs to keep the country’s flagship lender committed to Germany and the ‘real economy.’

Around 5,000 shareholder representatives are expected to attend the annual general meeting, where veteran bankers Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen officially take over the reins as co-chief executives from departing boss Josef Ackermann.

Ackermann’s reign has spanned a decade during which Deutsche transformed itself from being heavily dependent on corporate Germany into a global lender with investment banking, wealth management and retail banking operations.

Deutsche’s more international footprint and its focus on investment banking prompted fears the bank could neglect its German roots, a factor which led to a compromise solution on succession.

The Frankfurt-based lender appointed German corporate banker Juergen Fitschen to work alongside India-born investment banker Jain.

German industry chiefs welcomed the elevation of Fitschen, who has worked as head of regional management at Deutsche.

Hannes Hesse, executive director of German Engineering Federation VDMA said: “It is vital that Deutsche Bank, which still has a considerable focus on financing the real economy, maintains this focus.”

“That’s why we are particularly glad that it’s a co-head structure,” Hesse said, adding he felt Fitschen stood up for the ‘real economy.’

Matthias Wissmann, head of VDA, Germany’s Association of the Automotive Industry, said: “As Germany’s largest lender, Deutsche Bank has a particular responsibility for supplying the real economy with loans. We hope the leadership change will result in setting a good example for behaviour which serves the overall economy.”

Jain has tried to placate sceptics by emphasising a more conservative approach in investment banking, and by backing the expansion of retail banking and wealth management as a “second pillar” at Deutsche.  Nonetheless Deutsche’s leadership compromise remains a hotly debated issue.

Hans-Christoph Hirt, a fund manager with Hermes Fund Managers, which represents fewer than one percent of Deutsche Bank shares, said he will use the AGM to criticise the supervisory board’s handling of the succession.

“The supervisory board didn’t do a good job,” Hirt told Reuters.

Erich Sixt, chairman of the board of car rental firm Sixt AG said: “Co-head structures are problematic. I think in the end, one person has to decide.” (Reporting By Edward Taylor; additional reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, Irene Preisinger, Jan Schwartz, Jens Hack and Klaus Lauer; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)