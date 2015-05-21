FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Advisory firm Hermes calls for more change at top of Deutsche Bank
May 21, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Advisory firm Hermes calls for more change at top of Deutsche Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - Shareholder adviser Hermes Equity Ownership Services Advisory said on Thursday a management shake-up at Deutsche Bank did not go far enough and called for more changes to restore its confidence in the bank’s board of management.

Germany’s largest bank has beefed up the powers of co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain and reduced the influence of his partner Juergen Fitschen in a management overhaul aimed at improving performance and mollifying shareholders. (Reporting by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Carmel Crimmins; editing by Susan Thomas)

