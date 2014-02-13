FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank hires JPMorgan's Germany head
February 13, 2014 / 4:35 PM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank hires JPMorgan's Germany head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has hired Karl-Georg Altenburg, the head of investment banking in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for JPMorgan, as its co-head of investment banking and corporate finance for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Miles Millard, Deutsche’s global head of capital markets and treasury, will take on additional duties to also become co-head of corporate finance for the EMEA region.

Altenburg and Millard will report to Robert Rankin, Co-Head of Corporate Banking & Securities and Head of Corporate Finance.

Altenburg joined JP Morgan in 1993, holding positions across debt capital markets and the investment banking division in New York, London and Frankfurt. Prior to JP Morgan he worked at Salomon Brothers and consulting firm Arthur D. Little.

