FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank names new head of global compliance
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 14, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank names new head of global compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 14 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said on Thursday Pamela Root would replace Nadine Faruque as global head of compliance, effective from June 6.

Root will be based in London and will report to Sylvie Matherat, chief regulatory officer and member of the bank’s management board.

Root joins from Citigroup where she was chief compliance officer for the global institutional clients group.

Faruque decided for personal reasons to leave Deutsche Bank in March 2016.

Deutsche also said it had hired Peter Hazlewood as global head of anti-financial crime and group money-laundering reporting officer. He will join in July 2016

Hazlewood succeeds Ulrich Göres who decided at his own request to leave the Bank at the end of January 2016, the company said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.