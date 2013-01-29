UPDATE 1-Deutsche Bank names new corporate finance heads

By Soyoung Kim

NEW YORK, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG said on Tuesday that Henrik Aslaksen and Paul Stefanick will become co-heads of global investment banking coverage and advisory, running the investment bank’s industry and country coverage groups globally.

The bankers will replace Jacques Brand, who became chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank North America in November.

Stefanick will also run the banks’ client coverage and capital markets business in the Americas, jointly with Mark Fedorcik, who currently heads the leveraged debt capital markets group, Deutsche Bank said in a statement.

As part of the management reshuffle, John Eydenberg, head of the bank’s financial sponsors group, will join Stefanick as co-head of Americas investment banking coverage and advisory. Eydenberg will continue to oversee the sponsors business.

The bank announced the new appointments in a memo to employees earlier on Tuesday.

Aslaksen was most recently global head of mergers and acquisitions and also ran the corporate finance group for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Stefanick joined Deutsche Bank’s corporate finance division in 2009 and most recently ran the bank’s industrials, consumer, healthcare and Latin America coverage.