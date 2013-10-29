FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank CFO says does not expect any impact from AQR
#Financials
October 29, 2013 / 7:47 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank CFO says does not expect any impact from AQR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said the European Central Bank’s health check of bank assets is unlikely to have a significant impact on Germany’s flagship lender.

“We don’t expect any impact from AQR,” Krause said, referring to the ECB’s Asset Quality Review. A further health check in the form of a bank stress test may have more of an impact.

“We will expect more results from the stress tests than we expect from the AQR,” Krause said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor, Arno Schuetze and Thomas Atkins; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

