FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank says is confident on asset wealth management goals
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
June 10, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank says is confident on asset wealth management goals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 10 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank can achieve and possibly even exceed its target of generating 1.7 billion euros ($2.25 billion) in pretax profit from its asset and wealth management division by 2015, the unit’s chief Michele Faissola said on Monday.

“I am getting more and more confident that we can achieve this but maybe even exceed this,” Faissola told a conference in Frankfurt to discuss progress one year after the unit was created by integrating Deutsche Bank’s asset and wealth management units.

“The first year was about integration. Now we can invest and bring the business to the next level. Our confidence is growing,” Faissola said.

Faissola said he did not expect further major restructuring going forward.

At the end of March, Deutsche Bank’s asset and wealth management division had 973 billion euros in invested assets. ($1 = 0.7564 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.