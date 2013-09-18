FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank asset shedding going well -CFO
#Financials
September 18, 2013 / 10:09 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank asset shedding going well -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is making headway in its goal to shed 250 billion euros ($334 billion) in assets as it adjusts to stricter bank rules, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on Wednesday.

“We’ll be able to report good progress in the third quarter,” Krause told reporters on the sidelines of a business conference.

“But you have to understand that it always begins with the low-hanging fruit,” he said.

Deutsche unveiled the target in July, saying at the time it could trim the assets without hurting profit.

Krause declined to comment on business developments in the third quarter.

He also said there was no news on the lender’s planned sale of its BHF unit to a consortium headed by RHJ International (RHJI), saying Deutsche was waiting to hear back from regulators. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Andreas Kroener; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

