German investor rights group seeks Deutsche Bank special audit
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 3:51 PM / 2 years ago

German investor rights group seeks Deutsche Bank special audit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 20 (Reuters) - German investor rights group DSW is asking for a special audit at Deutsche Bank to explore a “long list” of threats including fines, settlements and legal proceedings that the bank faces.

DSW, which represents private investors, said on Monday it had gained enough support from shareholders to put the audit to a vote at the bank’s annual general meeting on May 21.

DSW is seeking, among other things, independent confirmation that the bank has set aside enough legal provisions to handle the looming threats of fines and settlements.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Andreas Kroener; Writing by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Ludwig Burger)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
