Germany has interest in long-term success of Deutsche Bank - Gabriel

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Friday that Deutsche Bank faces enormous challenges with potential fines in the United States, but moves by Deutsche's leadership to change the bank's business model showed the bank was reacting to the risks it faced.

Gabriel said while the German government did not have its own risk assessment for the bank it was clear that Germany was keen to see the bank succeed in the longer term.

"It's completely obvious that we have an interest in Deutsche Bank again becoming a stable financial institution that is successful nationally and internationally," Gabriel told a news conference.

He declined to comment on a possible government bailout for Deutsche Bank or a report that German listed companies are mulling an equity stake in Germany's largest lender. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Arno Schuetze)