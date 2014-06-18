Deutsche Bank's head of M&A in Germany to leave -magazine

FRANKFURT, June 18 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s co-head of corporate banking and securities for Germany, Armin von Falkenhayn, is leaving the bank, Manager Magazin said.

Falkenhayn’s departure is linked to the arrival of Karl-Georg Altenburg as Co-Head of Corporate Finance Europe, Middle East and Africa, the magazine said.

Altenburg was appointed in April, joining from JP Morgan where he served as chief executive and senior country officer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Alexander Huebner; Editing by Greg Mahlich)