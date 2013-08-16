FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank regulator sets ultimatum on Deutsche Bank BHF sale-sources
August 16, 2013 / 2:31 PM / 4 years ago

Bank regulator sets ultimatum on Deutsche Bank BHF sale-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German regulator Bafin has set an end of August deadline for investors to submit information needed to approve Deutsche Bank’s sale of BHF to a consortium headed by RHJ International (RHJI), two people familiar with the process said.

BHF Bank is a Frankfurt-based lender with wealth management, asset management and investment banking operations.

RHJI declined to comment. Blackrock and Deutsche Bank were not immediately available for comment.

A Bafin spokesman declined to comment on whether there was an ultimatum, but said: “We do not have all of the required information. Therefore we cannot evaluate this case.”

