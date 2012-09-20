FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank to sell BHF to RHJ's Kleinwort Benson
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
September 20, 2012 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank to sell BHF to RHJ's Kleinwort Benson

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has agreed the sale of its BHF-Bank unit to Kleinwort Benson Group, a unit of private equity investor RHJ International, for 384 million euros ($501 million)in cash.

The deal is subject to closing purchase price adjustments and will still have to be approved by the German markets regulator BaFin, Deutsche said on Thursday.

RHJ and Deutsche Bank agreed on the major aspects of the deal in March, but BaFin refused to approve it.

BaFin said in July that RHJ’s financing concept was not yet sufficient and that RHJ still had a chance to improve its plan.

Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.