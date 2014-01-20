Deutsche Bank says expects to sell BHF unit in early 2014

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG on Monday said it expected the long-planned sale of its BHF-Bank unit to happen early in 2014, according to presentation slides.

Deutsche Bank, which is selling BHF to financial investor RHJ International, wrote nearly 200 million euros ($271.15 million) off the value of the unit in the fourth quarter.

Shares in Germany’s biggest lender fell by as much as 5 percent on Monday after it posted a surprise pre-tax loss of 1.15 billion euros for the fourth quarter and warned that 2014 would be another year of challenges and reform.