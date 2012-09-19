Deutsche Bank set to sign deal to sell BHF-Bank to RHJ, source

FRANKFURT, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is close to signing a contract to sell unit BHF-Bank to private equity investor RHJ International, with an announcement likely to be made on Thursday, according to a source familiar with the negotiations.

German newspaper Die Welt said in a report due to be published on Thursday that RHJ and three other co-investors would pay around 400 million euros ($522.30 million) for BHF-Bank.

Once signed, the deal would still have to be approved by the German markets regulator BaFin.

A separate source, who is close to BaFin, told Reuters on Wednesday that RHJ had informed BaFin recently that RHJ planned to submit an official request to approve the deal.

RHJ and BaFin declined comment. Deutsche Bank could not be immediately reached for comment.

RHJ and Deutsche Bank agreed on the major aspects of the deal in March, but BaFin refused to approve it.

A spokeswoman for BaFin told Reuters in July RHJ’s financing concept was not yet sufficient and that RHJ still had a chance to improve its plan.

Deutsche Bank has been on the lookout for a buyer since it inherited BHF through the 1 billion euro purchase of Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010. ($1 = 0.7658 euros) (Reporting By Phillip Halstric; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by Carol Bishopric)