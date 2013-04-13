FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
April 13, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Deutsche Bank to pick new members to supervisory board -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 13 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank will pick three new supervisory board members, Sueddeutsche Zeitung reported on Saturday, in a move that may strengthen the voice of Wall Street-style strategists at Germany’s flagship lender.

Former Deutsche Telekom CFO Karl-Gerhard Eick, former Bayer CEO Werner Wenning and Tilman Todenhoefer, partner of Robert Bosch will leave the supervisory board of Deutsche Bank, the newspaper said.

The three departing officials, advocates of the traditional “real economy” rather than higher margin financial products, have been sceptical of investment banking.

Successors will be former J.P. Morgan CFO Dina Dublon, former UBS CFO John Cryan and Germany-based business lawyer Georg Thoma, according to Sueddeutsche Zeitung.

Two of the three new board members - Dublon and Cryan - may bolster the investment banking camp at Deutsche. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
