Deutsche Bank Co-CEO, CFO also part of carbon probe
December 12, 2012 / 3:21 PM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank Co-CEO, CFO also part of carbon probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause are targets of an investigation by state prosecutors into a tax evasion scheme involving the trading of carbon permits.

“The reason is that they signed the bank’s 20009 sales tax declaration,” Germany’s biggest lender said in a statement, adding that the bank had voluntarily corrected the tax declaration some time ago.

“Contrary to public prosecutors’ view, Deutsche Bank is of the opinion that the correction was timely,” the statement said.

State prosecutors earlier on Wednesday searched Deutsche Bank offices as part of a widening carbon tax evasion probe.

Reporting by Jonathan Gould

