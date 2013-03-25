FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank prices yuan bond in Taiwan - sources
#Credit Markets
March 25, 2013

Deutsche Bank prices yuan bond in Taiwan - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, March 25 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank AG has priced its three-year China yuan bond in Taiwan at a 2.3 percent yield, two sources with close knowledge of the matter said on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.

China and Taiwan signed an agreement in September for the establishment of a clearing system for yuan transactions on the island, setting the stage for local and foreign banks to launch the bond issue.

Chinatrust Financial, Taiwan’s top credit card issuer, priced its three-year yuan bond at a yield of 2.9 percent in December. (Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
