Deutsche Bank to sell RMB bonds in Taiwan -sources
#Credit Markets
February 22, 2013 / 3:27 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank to sell RMB bonds in Taiwan -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank is planning to sell Chinese yuan bonds of up to 2 billion yuan in Taiwan as soon as the first quarter, three sources with close knowledge of the issue said on Friday.

The German bank will be the second bank to sell such bonds in Taiwan, eyeing a market that is expected to reach 2 billion yuan in its first year.

“If the bonds are well received, Deutsche Bank could issue up to 2 billion yuan, otherwise, it will be 1 billion,” said the other source.

Deutsche Bank is set to price the three-year bond at an indicative yield of 2 percent to 2.5 percent and the five-year bond at between 2.3 percent to 2.7 percent, two of the sources said.

Reporting by Roger Tung; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani

