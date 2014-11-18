FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REPEAT-Deutsche Bank prices US$1.5bn debut Yankee AT1
#Market News
November 18, 2014

REPEAT-Deutsche Bank prices US$1.5bn debut Yankee AT1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

By Danielle Robinson

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank priced its first Additional Tier 1 issue in the Yankee market on Tuesday, raising US$1.5bn from a perpetual non-call 10-year Contingent Convertible that yields 7.5%.

The self-led deal attracted US$3.6bn of interest from more than 230 investors, half of which were US domestic accounts who were not able to participate in Deutsche’s ground-breaking issue of Sterling, Euro and Reg-S only dollar AT1s in May.

Reporting by Danielle Robinson

