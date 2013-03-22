Deutsche Bank to pay co-CEO's 4.8 mln eur each for 2012

FRANKFURT, March 22 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s supervisory board chairman said co-Chief Executives Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen will each receive 4.8 million euros ($6.2 million) in total remuneration for 2012.

“This is significantly below the European average,” Chairman Paul Achleitner said a press conference about pay reform at the lender on Friday.

The amount includes a fixed and a variable component, Achleitner said, adding that the variable component will be paid out in shares which are deferred for five years. ($1 = 0.7737 euros) (Reporting by Edward Taylor)