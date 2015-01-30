Deutsche Bank London arm under extra scrutiny by watchdog-source

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s London office is under enhanced supervision by Britain’s financial regulator due to concerns about the German bank’s governance and controls, a person familiar with the matter said.

Britain’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has put Deutsche under so-called enhanced supervision since the autumn, the source said.

The bank’s London branch was fined 4.7 million pounds ($7.1 million) by the FCA in August for incorrectly reporting 29 million transactions between November 2007 and April 2013.

Enhanced supervision procedures are normally kept private and can follow fines.

The Times newspaper first reported the increased supervision.

Deutsche Bank said in an emailed statement: “We have been working diligently to further strengthen our systems and controls and are committed to being best in class. We have invested 3.6 billion euros since 2012 as part of this effort.”

The FCA declined to comment.

Germany’s financial market watchdog Bafin also said on Friday it was examining whether Deutsche Bank properly followed disclosure rules with its fourth-quarter results published on Thursday.