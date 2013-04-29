FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to raise capital to strengthen balance sheet
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
Puerto Rico
Trump blames Puerto Ricans for slow hurricane response
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
April 29, 2013 / 4:21 PM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank to raise capital to strengthen balance sheet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, April 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said it will raise 2.8 billion euros ($3.7 billion) via a capital increase and seek an additional 2 billion euros to strengthen its balance sheet.

The bank said it planned to issue 90 million new shares in an accelerated book building exercise and also intended to issue additional subordinated capital instruments of up to 2 billion euros over the next twelve months.

Its shares lost 2.2 percent in late trading in Frankfurt . ($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by Victoria Bryan)

