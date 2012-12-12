FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
German prosecutors say search bank office, sites, probe staff
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 12, 2012 / 10:56 AM / 5 years ago

German prosecutors say search bank office, sites, probe staff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 12 (Reuters) - German prosecutors have searched the offices of a big German bank in Frankfurt on Wednesday in relation to a probe into carbon-market related tax evasion, the Frankfurt prosecutors office said in a statement.

It said the bank’s Frankfurt offices as well as sites in Berlin and Duesseldorf were raided by 500 police and federal tax investigation staff nationwide.

The raids were related to suspicions of severe tax evasion, money laundering and attempts to obstruct the course of justice by 25 employees, the statement said.

There were also arrest warrants enforced against five employees, it said.

“There is now a suspicion, among others, that bank staff withheld from authorities pieces of evidence and that they did not report suspicions of money laundering,” it said.

The probe goes back to a case already investigated in the spring of 2010, where sentences were passed last December against traders, but no banking employees. (Reporting by Vera Eckert)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.