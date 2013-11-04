FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prosecutors say Deutsche Bank's Fitschen a suspect in Kirch trial
November 4, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

Prosecutors say Deutsche Bank's Fitschen a suspect in Kirch trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s Co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen has become a suspect in an ongoing legal dispute over the demise of the Kirch media empire, German prosecutors said on Monday.

A spokesman for prosecutors in the southern German city of Munich said Fitschen was suspected of misleading a German court during the Kirch trial.

Deutsche Bank confirmed the news and said the bank was “absolutely convinced” that the suspicions against Fitschen, whose contract was extended until 2017 just last week, would prove unfounded. (Reporting by Joern Poltz and Thomas Atkins, writing by Christiaan Hetzner, editing by Noah Barkin)

