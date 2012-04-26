No job cuts seen at Deutsche's investment bank -CFO

FRANKFURT, April 26 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank sees no need at present for job cuts at its investment bank, the company’s chief financial officer said on Thursday.

“We see no need for staff measures. There is demand for products in investment banking,” Stefan Krause told Reuters Insider television after Germany’s biggest lender reported consensus-missing quarterly financial results.

He said the group was aiming to take market share and had already been able to do so at relatively low levels of risk-taking. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)