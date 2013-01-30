Deutsche bank names internal co-heads of commodities

LONDON, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has appointed Louise Kitchen and Richard Jefferson as co-heads of its global commodities business, a source close to the bank said on Wednesday.

Both are internal appointments and are based in London. Kitchen had been global head of commodity structuring while Jefferson was head of commodity sales.

They will take over immediately from David Silbert, who is leaving the post, said the source, who declined to be identified.

A spokesman from the bank declined to comment. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Anthony Barker)