a year ago
BDI, Finance Ministry decline comment on report companies mulling Deutsche stake
October 7, 2016 / 9:35 AM / a year ago

BDI, Finance Ministry decline comment on report companies mulling Deutsche stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Germany's BDI business association and the finance ministry have no comment on a report that top German companies are mulling an equity stake in Deutsche Bank , spokespeople said on Friday.

In a source-based report, German newspaper Handelsblatt said that under an emergency plan several German blue-chip companies are ready to offer a capital injection if needed to shore up Germany's largest lender. (Reporting by Rene Wagner and Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Michael Nienaber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
