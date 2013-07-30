FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank sees bulk of layoff expenses hitting in H2
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 30, 2013 / 6:52 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank sees bulk of layoff expenses hitting in H2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects the bulk of expenses related to its cost-cutting measures to occur in the second half of the year, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on an analyst call on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank expects the costs related to its plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs and reduce other expenses to total 1.7 billion euros this year and to reach 1.5 billion euros next year, according to an analyst presentation.

In the first half of this year it booked 580 million euros in so-called cost-to-achieve as it reduced its total headcount by 636 to 97,158 staff. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Thomas Atkins)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.