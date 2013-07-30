Deutsche Bank sees bulk of layoff expenses hitting in H2

FRANKFURT, July 30 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank expects the bulk of expenses related to its cost-cutting measures to occur in the second half of the year, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said on an analyst call on Tuesday.

Deutsche Bank expects the costs related to its plans to cut more than 2,000 jobs and reduce other expenses to total 1.7 billion euros this year and to reach 1.5 billion euros next year, according to an analyst presentation.

In the first half of this year it booked 580 million euros in so-called cost-to-achieve as it reduced its total headcount by 636 to 97,158 staff. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Thomas Atkins)