Deutsche Bank's new CEO unlikely to force major strategy shift -source

FRANKFURT, June 7 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank’s new co-Chief Executive John Cryan is unlikely to make significant strategy changes and stick to plans developed under the current leaders Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen, a senior bank source told Reuters on Sunday.

The new strategy blueprint being worked on by Fitschen and Jain “clearly has Cryan’s support,” the source said. “The strategy will not be reformulated but there’s obviously room to shape the details of the strategy,” the source said.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman referred to the company’s statement on Sunday where supervisory board chairman Paul Achleitner said, “John is not only a seasoned banker with extensive experience in financial matters but also espouses the professional and personal values required to advance Deutsche Bank and Strategy 2020.”

In the same statement, John Cryan, Chief Executive Officer-designate of Deutsche Bank, said,“It is a profound honour for me to have been named Chief Executive Officer of Deutsche Bank. I believe that Deutsche Bank is a special institution. Our future will be defined by how well we deliver on strategy, impress clients and reduce complexity. I look forward to beginning this work on July 1.” (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Thomas Atkins; Writing by Edward Taylor)