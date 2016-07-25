FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Deutsche Bank must face US lawsuit over subprime disclosures
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2016 / 5:45 PM / a year ago

Deutsche Bank must face US lawsuit over subprime disclosures

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday said Deutsche Bank AG must face part of a lawsuit claiming it defrauded investors who bought $5.4 billion of preferred securities by concealing its exposure to the fast-deteriorating subprime mortgage market.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts in Manhattan said the plaintiffs may pursue claims with respect to offerings in November 2007 and February 2008, but not with respect to offerings in May 2007, July 2007 and May 2008. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.