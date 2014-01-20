FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No decision yet on Deutsche Bank's 2013 dividend -CFO
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 4 years ago

No decision yet on Deutsche Bank's 2013 dividend -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said no decision had been taken yet on its dividend for 2013 and it was too early to say how the bank would perform in the first quarter.

“We normally accrue for stable (dividend), and that is what is in our numbers right now,” Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said in a conference call with analysts on Monday, when asked about the dividend.

“But the decision is to come and we’ll communicate it when the decision is made,” Krause said.

Germany’s biggest lender paid a dividend of 0.75 euro per share for 2012.

Deutsche Bank’s Co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told the call that the trends dampening business last year were likely to continue in 2014.

“It’s too early to comment much about the first quarter, we haven’t even completed January yet.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.