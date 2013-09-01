FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank CFO: regulation has priority over dividend-paper
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
Cyber Risk
NSA spying program reauthorization in limbo
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
September 1, 2013 / 10:27 AM / in 4 years

Deutsche Bank CFO: regulation has priority over dividend-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank said its dividend payouts will only rise once bank rules have been fulfilled, Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause told Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.

“At the moment, building capital and adjustments for new regulatory requirements take priority,” Krause told the paper in response to a question about dividends. “As soon as this has been completed, dividends which were lowered during the crisis, will once again rise.”

Deutsche Bank is under pressure to meet a bank safety rule known as the leverage ratio which penalises lenders with large balance sheets.

One way to improve a bank’s capital position is to reduce the assets on its balance sheet. Krause reiterated Deutsche will cut about 250 billion euros worth of assets from the balance sheet. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.