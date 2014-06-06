FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 6, 2014 / 5:37 PM / 3 years ago

Deutsche Bank says opts not to take stake in Borussia Dortmund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s largest lender Deutsche Bank said on Friday it had considered taking a stake in German soccer club Borussia Dortmund but decided against it.

“The executive board of Deutsche Bank has decided unanimously today not to take a stake in Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund at the moment, following an appraisal process over a longer period of time,” a spokesman said in a written statement.

He declined to comment further.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier on Friday that Deutsche was considering taking a stake or entering a marketing alliance with the soccer club.

Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
