Deutsche Bank Q2 investment bank profits fall 63 pct
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Deutsche Bank Q2 investment bank profits fall 63 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 investment bank pretax prof down 63 pct at 357 mln eur

* Q2 investment bank net revenues down 11 pct at 3.5 bln eur

* Q2 private customer rev down 5 pct, pretax profit down 13 pct

* Core Tier 1 ratio of 10.2 pct at end of Q2

FRANKFURT, July 31 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank chief executives Juergen Fitschen and Anshu Jain, warned the euro zone debt crisis would continue to hurt client activity as the investment bank posted a 63 percent fall in second-quarter pretax profits.

Pretax profit at the corporate banking and securities arm came in at 357 million euros, down from 969 million euros in the year-earlier period.

Pretax earnings at the asset and wealth management arm fell to 35 million euros, from 227 million euros in the second quarter 2011.

The co-chief executives said, “The European sovereign debt crisis continues to weigh on investor confidence and client activity across the bank.” (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze)

