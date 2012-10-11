Deutsche Bank audit committee head to leave in 2013

FRANKFURT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Karl-Gerhard Eick, chairman of the audit committee at Deutsche Bank, said on Thursday he would not seek to extend his term as a member of the bank’s supervisory board, which expires in May 2013.

“I will no longer be available as a candidate. I have been a member for nine years, including as chairman of the audit committee. I am delighted and happy that the bank has come through the crisis without state aid,” Eick told Reuters.

The supervisory board’s audit committee monitors financial accounting, risk management and compliance.

Eick’s term as supervisory board member is set to expire at the bank’s annual shareholders’ meeting on May 23, 2013.

Eick, who also used to be chief financial officer (CFO) and deputy chairman of the management board at Deutsche Telekom , is set to become CFO of offshore wind park developer Windreich AG. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)