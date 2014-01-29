Deutsche Bank says not discussing equity capital hike

FRANKFURT, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has not discussed raising equity capital but will pursue plans to begin raising around 5 billion euros ($6.83 billion) in additional tier one regulatory capital this year, co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain told Reuters in an interview.

“We have not talked about equity capital at all. Yes we will have to replenish our AT1 and we are confident that appetite for that will be very strong,” Jain said on Thursday.