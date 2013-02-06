Deutsche Bank suspends 5 traders following Euribor probe-source

FRANKFURT, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Deutsche Bank has suspended five traders in connection with alleged manipulation of the Europe Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor), a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The traders were suspended following an internal investigation by Deutsche Bank, the source said. The traders were employed by the money market team in Frankfurt, the source further said.

Deutsche Bank declined to name the traders which had been suspended, adding no current or former board members were implicated.

More than 40 banks contribute to the Euribor inter-bank lending rate. (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)